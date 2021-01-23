Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.79. Castlight Health shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 860,559 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $249.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,839 shares of company stock worth $741,922. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

