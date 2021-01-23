Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.