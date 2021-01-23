carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $132,975.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.