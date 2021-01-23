Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $994,486.22 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $994,486.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $273.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day moving average is $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $302.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

