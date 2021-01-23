Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.