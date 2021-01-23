Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

JNJ stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

