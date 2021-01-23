Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CZMWY. UBS Group cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday.

CZMWY stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $161.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

