Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $229,580.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,409.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CDLX opened at $122.02 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

