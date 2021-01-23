Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Gap Up to $11.14

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $12.39. Cardiff Oncology shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 49,123 shares trading hands.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $385.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

