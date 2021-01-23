Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

CRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $421,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

