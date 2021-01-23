Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,740 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver Queen property located in Arizona through staking; and 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States.

