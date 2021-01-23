Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $10.95 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.95 billion and approximately $3.56 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00114636 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009038 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano's total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

