Carbon Price Up 119.2% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 119.2% against the dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.52 million and $259,172.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00056346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00126524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077479 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040880 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

