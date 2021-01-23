Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.22.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

TSE:CPX opened at C$37.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.10. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.