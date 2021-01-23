Capital One Financial Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HR opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 481,913 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 82,583 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

