Capital One Financial Weighs in on Halliburton’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

HAL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

