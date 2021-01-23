Capital One Financial Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,222,000 after buying an additional 149,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,380,000 after buying an additional 346,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,631,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,306,000 after buying an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.