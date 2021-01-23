Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:KRG opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

