Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

