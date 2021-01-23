Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,392 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.