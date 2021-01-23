Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,084 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

