Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.