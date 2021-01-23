Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,107 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

