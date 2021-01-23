Capital CS Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $382,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.92.

CRM traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $225.77. 10,077,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

