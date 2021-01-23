Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,245 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Trex accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $98.16. 1,034,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,057. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.66.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

