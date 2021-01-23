Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,362 Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Inphi accounts for about 1.1% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Inphi stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.45. 519,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,779. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.