Capital CS Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,775 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,059. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,138,119 shares of company stock worth $205,830,478. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

