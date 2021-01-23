Capital CS Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,775 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $129.14. 18,062,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,056,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $669.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

