Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 8,456 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Fortinet worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6,558.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $151.23 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.