Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,253 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.25% of Masco worth $35,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Masco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $57.52. 1,636,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

