Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

