Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $59.87 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14,061.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $59,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.92.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $225.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

