Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $17.15 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.87.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

