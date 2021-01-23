Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.44% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $76,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.33.

NYSE:BIO traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,045. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $587.05 and its 200-day moving average is $546.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

