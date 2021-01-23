Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,461 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of VMware worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

