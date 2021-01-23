Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.22% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $42,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.90. 612,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.95. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $230.77. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

