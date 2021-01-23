Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 62,493 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,493 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after buying an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 244,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 233,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,721 shares of company stock worth $9,699,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $77.68. 481,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,651. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

