Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 148,041 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

