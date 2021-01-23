Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian Solar traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 36420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after buying an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.