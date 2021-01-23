Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.