Canaccord Genuity Raises Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,429.40 ($18.68).
LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,360.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.