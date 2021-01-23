Canaccord Genuity Raises Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,429.40 ($18.68).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,360.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28). Also, insider John Rogers bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 215 shares of company stock valued at $260,486.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

