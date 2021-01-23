Canaccord Genuity Raises Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$4.20

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of CVE:NLC opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. Neo Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 20.70.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.0398746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

