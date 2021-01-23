Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.25.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TV. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital lowered shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

