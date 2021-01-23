Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of CPT opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

