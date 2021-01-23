Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.32) on Thursday. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £887.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.32.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

