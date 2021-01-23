Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CRNCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.