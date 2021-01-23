BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. BWX Technologies also posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

