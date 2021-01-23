BWS Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

