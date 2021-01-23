Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $155.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $40,422.64 and $155.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Business Credit Alliance Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Business Credit Alliance Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Business Credit Alliance Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.