Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

